The Knicks are 12-23 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks sixth in the league with 46.4 rebounds led by Julius Randle averaging 9.6.

The Wizards are 13-19 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is fourth in the league scoring 115.6 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Knicks defeated the Wizards 107-100 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. Randle led New York with 30 points, and Isaiah Thomas paced Washington scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks with 9.6 rebounds and averages 19.3 points. Elfrid Payton has averaged 10.9 points and 8.7 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Beal is averaging 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Wizards. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.9 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 121.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Maurice Harkless: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (illness), Damyean Dotson: day to day (illness), Allonzo Trier: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Anzejs Pasecniks: day to day (hip), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.