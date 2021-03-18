Washington scored 13 straight to take a 23-12 lead with 5:02 to play in the first quarter. The Wizards increased their lead to 64-40 just before halftime, and the Jazz got no closer than 112-105 with 6:20 to play.
KNICKS 94, MAGIC 93
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.
Alec Burks scored 21 points to help the Knicks improve to 21-21. Reggie Bullock added 20, RJ Barrett had 17 and Frank Ntilikina 13.
Evan Fournier scored 23 points but turned the ball over on Orlando’s final possession as the Magic dropped their ninth straight.
HAWKS 116, THUNDER 93
ATLANTA — Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points and Atlanta won its seventh straight, beating Oklahoma City.
The Hawks have put together the streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach and have won seven in a row for the first time since 2016-17.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points.
