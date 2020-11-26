Belinelli had two stints with the Spurs, helping them win the 2014 NBA title before returning for the last two seasons.
He averaged 9.7 points in 860 regular-season games.
Virtus Bologna plays in Italy’s top league and features a roster that includes longtime European standout and former Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic along with former Miami Hurricanes star Julian Gamble. The team’s season started in late September and is scheduled to go through May.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.