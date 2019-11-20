Simmons did the improbable when he fired a 24-footer from the corner in front of the 76ers’ bench, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Simmons received a lengthy standing ovation for the first 3-pointer after 17 misses (and one more miss in the postseason).

AD

Morris led the Knicks with 22 points.

WIZARDS 138, SPURS 132

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal shot 9 for 9 in a 21-point third quarter and finished with 33 to help Washington hand San Antonio its seventh consecutive loss.

Davis Bertans, acquired by Washington from San Antonio in the offseason, scored 21 points, and so did Ish Smith.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points for San Antonio. The Spurs fell to 5-10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD