As officials tried to calm tensions, Ibaka walked down the court to the Timberwolves end to jaw at Beverley again.

Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.

Later, Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Minnesota center Naz Reid were issued matching technical fouls after arguing.

Beverley’s abrasive nature has rubbed off on the Timberwolves and Minnesota has responded with increased confidence while winning nine of 10.