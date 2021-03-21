But Griffin is listed as probable on the injury report for the game and said Sunday he went through the Nets’ morning shootaround and felt great. He said if he does play, he expects to be on a minutes restriction.
Griffin played in 20 games for the Detroit Pistons this season but none since Feb. 12. The two sides reached a buyout agreement in early March and he signed in Brooklyn after clearing waivers.
