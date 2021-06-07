“Well, I’m running the coaching search. I have multiple years left on my contract. I think the feeling is that in this instance, while in the past there might have been questions, the first-round loss and the defensive rating at 29 was not a product of the roster,” Olshey said. “I will tell you that all of us, myself included, serve at the pleasure of Jody Allen and we will all be here for as long as she sees value in our contribution.”