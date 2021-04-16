Lillard is averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists in 52 games. He has missed only two games this season, including the Trail Blazers’ victory over the Orlando Magic on March 26 after banging knees with Dallas’ Josh Richardson in a previous game.
Derrick Jones Jr. will start in Lillard’s place against San Antonio as Portland attempts to snap a two-game losing streak.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.