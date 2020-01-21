Gabriel has played in 11 games this season with an average of 1.7 points, while also playing for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. Swanigan was originally selected by the Blazers with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

AD

Bazemore, acquired by the Blazers in the offseason, made 21 starts this season and averaged 7.9 points and four rebounds. Tolliver, who also signed with the Blazers in the offseason, played in 33 games with nine starts and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The deal was first acknowledged by the players involved over the weekend, but was not made official until Tuesday.