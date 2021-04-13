Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points and rookie Malachi Flynn scored 22.
The Hawks played a second straight game without Trae Young after Young’s 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night. Young has a left calf contusion.
Toronto played from behind all night, but a 3-pointer by Flynn brought the Raptors within eight with 6:20 left. Bogdanovich and Goodwin answered with 3s for Atlanta. The Raptors made it closer in the final 72 seconds with the help of three more 3-pointers by Flynn.
Atlanta led 66-54 after shooting 53% in the first half.
Siakam scored 21 points in the half and hit a baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left — enough time for Solomon Hill to throw a full-court pass to Huerter, who laid it in at the horn.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Capela had his 36th double-double by halftime. ... F Danilo Gallinari sat out a second straight game with a sore right foot. ... G Tony Snell, whose jump shot at the buzzer beat the Raptors on March 11, is out with a sprained ankle.
Raptors: Went 6 of 30 from behind the arc before Flynn made four late in he game. ... G Fred VanVleet missed his sixth game with a left hip flexor. ... G Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play for the seventh time in eight games.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.
Raptors: Host San Antonio in Tampa on Wednesday night.
___
