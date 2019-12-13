Alec Burks scored 24 points and Damion Lee added 21 for the Warriors. D’Angelo Russell added 18 points.

Golden State lost despite outscoring Utah 52-12 in bench points.

Utah did not take the lead for good until Bogdanovic and Mitchell hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 1:18 remaining that gave the Jazz a 109-104 lead.

AD

Golden State got a big lift from its bench in the waning minutes of the first quarter. The Warriors held Utah without a basket over the final four minutes of the quarter. That opened the door for a 9-0 run, capped a stepback jumper from Russell a few seconds into the second quarter that gave Golden State a 31-22 lead..

AD

The Warriors led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. O’Neale buried a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk to help the Jazz trim the deficit to 41-37. Golden State countered with a 9-0 run, scoring baskets on four straight possessions. Burks punctuated the run with a jumper that gave the Warriors a 50-37 lead.

Utah came alive in the third quarter behind the perimeter shooting of Bogdanovic. He buried back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel a 14-4 run that gave the Jazz a 76-68 lead.

AD

Golden State went ahead once again early in the fourth quarter when Russell started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer that put the Warriors up 91-88.

TIP INS

Warriors: Draymond Green (rest) and Eric Paschall (left hip soreness) did not play. … Marquese Chriss matched his career-high with 13 rebounds. Chriss also scored 12 points. ... Golden State totaled eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter while holding Utah to seven total rebounds.

AD

Jazz: Mike Conley (left hamstring tightness) and Tony Bradley (illness) were inactive. Conley missed his fifth straight game. … Ingles has dished out at least eight assists in four of the last six games. … Utah outscored Golden State 11-4 in fastbreak points.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD