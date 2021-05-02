Raptors: Kyle Lowry did not play (rest). … Van Vleet played for just the sixth time in the last 14 games. He missed eight games in April with a hip flexor injury. … All five Toronto starters made a 3-pointer in the first quarter. … Birch finished with a career-high six assists. … Raptors outscored Utah 13-4 in fast-break points and 15-7 in second-chance points.