Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Grizzlies have lost six straight.

The Jazz led 75-73 entering the fourth and depended on Bogdanovic in the final frame. Each time Memphis got within one possession, Bogdanovic scored to prevent the Grizzlies’ comeback.

Memphis saw a 15-point halftime lead evaporate quickly as the Jazz scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, the Grizzlies going almost four minutes without scoring against a much more active Jazz defense.

The run would reach 16-2, allowing Utah to retake the lead. The game would level into a tight contest the rest of the third.

The Grizzlies used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead as the Jazz struggled from the field. Utah was limited to 31% overall and 4 of 17 from outside the arc in the first half. Mitchell had 10 points, but was 4 of 12 from the field.

Clarke had 11 for Memphis, hitting all four of his shots, while Valanciunas had 10 as Memphis carried a 55-40 lead into the break.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell had scored at least 25 points in six of his previous eight games before recording 20 against Memphis. ... F Ed Davis, who missed the previous 12 games with a left fibula fracture, played for the first time since Nov. 3, grabbing five rebounds despite not scoring.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas recorded his 11th double-double. ... Memphis, which led by 15 in the game, blew a double-digit lead for the sixth time this season, most in the NBA. ... The 15-point lead was the largest blown by Memphis this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Toronto on Sunday night

Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Sunday.

