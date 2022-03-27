Phoenix is 61-14 , a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.

James Harden had a tough game, shooting 2 of 11 from the field. He had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

WIZARDS 123, WARRIORS 115

WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and Washington beat struggling.

Golden State has lost five of its last six, and the Warriors never led in this game. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) also was out.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for the Warriors. Klay Thompson had 25.

CELTICS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 112

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Boston beat Minnesota for its sixth straight victory.

The Celtics won for the 24th time in their last 28 games. Minnesota is 12-5 since the All-Star break, winning 10 of 11 before back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas this week.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19.

KNICKS 104, PISTONS 102

DETROIT — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.

Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as he tried to drive.