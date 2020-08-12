The Suns are 18-27 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 113.6 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Mavericks are 27-19 against conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.2.

The Suns won the last meeting between these two teams 117-115 on Aug. 2. Booker scored 30 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Rubio leads the Suns with 8.7 assists, and scores 13.1 points per game. Booker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 30.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 29 assists and collecting 9.5 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 122.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.1% shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 120.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Aron Baynes: out (knee), Elie Okobo: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: out (leg), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.