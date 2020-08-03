The Clippers have gone 28-15 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 30-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Suns are 5-9 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is the NBA leader with 27.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.9.

The Clippers won the last meeting between these two teams 102-92 on Feb. 26. Leonard scored 24 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 46.7% and averaging 26.8 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 26.2 points and has added 4.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Rubio is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 43.0% shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Montrezl Harrell: day to day (personal), Lou Williams: day to day (self isolating).

Suns: Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.