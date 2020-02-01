The Bucks are 22-3 in home games. Milwaukee is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 11-11 on the road. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 4.4.

The Bucks and Suns square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.0 rebounds and averages 30 points. Khris Middleton has averaged 25.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 60.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Ricky Rubio leads the Suns averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 12.7 points per game. Booker has averaged 6.2 assists and scored 30.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 122.2 points, 51.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Frank Mason: day to day (abdominal), George Hill: day to day (hamstring), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.