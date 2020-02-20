The Suns have gone 11-15 away from home. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 4.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam has averaged 23.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka is shooting 53.8 percent and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Booker is second on the Suns averaging 26.4 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 117 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 110.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.