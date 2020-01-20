The Spurs are 9-13 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 2.3.

The Spurs won the last meeting between these two teams 121-119 on Dec. 14. Patty Mills scored 26 points to help lead San Antonio to the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 26.5 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton has averaged 17.5 points and collected 12.4 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

AD

LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Spurs with 7.4 rebounds and averages 19.1 points. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 27.1 points and totaled 6.2 rebounds while shooting 60.1 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

AD

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (concussion), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (illness), Dejounte Murray: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.