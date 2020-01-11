The Hornets are 8-13 on the road. Charlotte allows 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Hornets 109-104 in their last meeting on Dec. 2. Booker led Phoenix with 23 points, and Marvin Williams paced Charlotte scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Mikal Bridges is shooting 57.4 percent and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 18.5 points and has added 3.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Terry Rozier has averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers and scored 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Hornets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.