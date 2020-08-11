The Suns are 14-12 in non-conference play. Phoenix leads the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.7.
The Suns won the last meeting between these two squads 114-109 on Nov. 4. Booker scored 40 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Shake Milton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Booker leads the Suns averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, while scoring 26.5 points per game and shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dario Saric is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 49.9% shooting.
Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 46 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.8% shooting.
INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee), Al Horford: day to day (knee).
Suns: Aron Baynes: out (knee), Elie Okobo: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.