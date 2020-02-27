The Pistons are 8-21 in road games. Detroit has a 15-38 record when giving up more than 100 points.
The Pistons won the last meeting between these two teams 116-108 on Feb. 5. Andre Drummond scored 31 points to help lead Detroit to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.1 rebounds and averages 19.1 points. Booker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Christian Wood leads the Pistons with 6.0 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Sekou Doumbouya has averaged 3.6 rebounds and added 6.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting.
Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 48.8 percent shooting.
INJURIES: Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).
Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (left knee), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
