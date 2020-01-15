The Suns have gone 7-10 away from home. Phoenix is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Knicks 120-112 in their last matchup on Jan. 3. Booker led Phoenix with 38 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. paced New York scoring 25 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett has averaged 15 points and collected 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

Booker ranks second on the Suns averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 26.1 points per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 20.2 points and added eight rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 48.1 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

AD

Suns: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (oblique), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin), Marcus Morris: out (neck).

Suns: Ricky Rubio: day to day (personal), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.