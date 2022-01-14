Justin Holiday scored 25 points for Indiana, Caris LeVert had 20, and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Pacers have lost three in a row and nine of 10.
Booker scored 22 points in the third quarter to help the Suns take an 80-76 lead into the fourth. Down 73-76, Phoenix had a 23-2 run to take a 96-78 lead.
Neither team shot well in a low-scoring first half, with the Suns ahead 46-38 lead at the intermission.
TIP-INS
Suns: Cam Johnson did not play for the second consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain.
Pacers: Jeremy Lamb was sidelined with a sore left knee. … Malcolm Brogdon, who played 17 minutes Wednesday night in a loss to Boston, was out with a sore right Achilles. The game against Boston was his first since Dec. 21 because of the Achilles injury. … Chris Duarte returned after missing the previous two games because of the birth of his daughter.
UP NEXT
Suns: At Detroit on Sunday.
Pacers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.