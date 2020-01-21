The Pacers are 11-11 on the road. Indiana has a 28-9 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Suns and Pacers meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 51 percent and averaging 26.8 points. Deandre Ayton is shooting 56.4 percent and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.8 rebounds and averages 17.8 points. T.J. Warren has averaged 18 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (concussion), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (hip).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

