The Grizzlies are 5-10 in conference matchups. Memphis is 3-10 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 114-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 2. Booker led Phoenix with 21 points, and Ja Morant led Memphis with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 51.4 percent and averaging 25.5 points. Mikal Bridges is shooting 48.9 percent and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 19.1 points and is adding 3.1 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 8.4 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 107 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, eight steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: None listed.

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: out (oblique), Kyle Anderson: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

