Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns. They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle. Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

BULLS 112, HAWKS 108

Story continues below advertisement

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and Eastern Conference-leading Chicago squeezed by Atlanta.

DeRozan pushed mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight victory.

Advertisement

DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points. Danilo Gallinari scored 26 points.

Story continues below advertisement

TIMBERWOLVES 119, GRIZZLIES 114

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:23 left, to lead Minnesota past Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds and Malik Beasley had 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves.

Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 21 points for Memphis. Ja Morant had 20 on 7-for-25 shooting.

Advertisement

CELTICS 129, NETS 106

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Boston returned from the All-Star break with its second romp in Brooklyn this month.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Marcus Smart had 15. The Celtics picked up where they left off before the break, when they won nine of their final 10 games. One of those was a 126-91 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Seth Curry scored 22 points for the Nets. They have lost 13 of 15.

PISTONS 106, CAVALIERS 103

DETROIT — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to help Detroit beat Cleveland.

Hamidou Diallo led Detroit with 21 points and Cunningham added 17.