Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points. The Grizzlies shot 38%, making only 7 of 33 3-point attempts.
Phoenix’s defense contributed to a poor shooting first half for Memphis. The Grizzlies managed only 37% shooting in the half, and Memphis was 3 of 12 from outside the arc. Nine turnovers only made matters worse for the Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was shooting better than 50% for most of the half as Paul scored 13 points and missed only one of his seven shots to help the Suns to a 19-point halftime lead. The lead reached 38 in the third.
TIP-INS
Suns: C Deandre Ayton remained out, missing his fourth game with a right lower leg contusion. JaVale McGee started in Ayton’s place, as he has since Ayton has been out of action. … Landry Shamet returned after missing a game with a right foot contusion. …Crowder had a season-high five 3-pointers. … Booker drew a technical foul in the third quarter.
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, who saw his first action of the season Wednesday in a loss to Charlotte, was out recovering from the left hand fracture that caused him to missed the first 10 games. … G Desmond Bane connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, ending a string of 17 straight misses from outside the arc.
UP NEXT
Suns: At Houston on Sunday night.
Grizzlies: At New Orleans on Saturday night.
