Suns: F Jae Crowder missed his seventh game with a sprained right ankle. ... Coach Monty Williams said it was “cool” that the Cavs signed Varejão. He noted the center’s impact on the game, saying there are coaches who teach the “Varejão screen” to their big men. ... The Suns rank in the middle of the league in 3-point attempts (34.8 per game) and that’s fine with Williams. “I’d rather make more 3s than just jack up 3s,” he said. ... Cleveland was the only team Phoenix didn’t play last season as two games between the teams were scheduled after the season was suspended in March.