Suns: After missing four games due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, coach Monty Williams returned to the bench. The Suns went 2-2 under lead assistant Kevin Young. “It bothered me like you can’t imagine not to be there,” Williams said. “It did knock me on my butt for a few days, and that kind of surprised me. Typically, when I have a bad flu, I’ve always been able to function, but for about three or four days, man, I was totally toast.” … Suns played a small lineup without C Deandre Ayton, F Jae Crowder and C JaVale McGee, sidelined due to health and safety protocols. … The Suns’ 29-8 record is tie the team’s second-best start in franchise history through the first 37 games of a season (31-6 in 2004-05).