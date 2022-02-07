Suns: Phoenix coach Monty Williams, in jest, when asked where he sees Billy Donovan’s fingerprints on Chicago: “I’m not a forensic scientist.” Williams was Donovan’s top assistant during the 2015-16 season with Oklahoma City. Donovan has the Bulls contending in the East in his second season coaching them. “I learned a lot about coaching and different ways to pace,” Williams said. “You could see that the foundation they laid last year is paying off now.”