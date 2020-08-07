The Suns are 13-12 in non-conference play. Phoenix averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Ricky Rubio with 8.7.

The Heat won the last matchup between these two squads 124-108 on Nov. 7. Butler scored 34 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.4 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.6 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rubio leads the Suns averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 13.3 points per game. Booker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 44.3% shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Goran Dragic: out (ankle).

Suns: Aron Baynes: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.