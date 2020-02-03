The Suns have gone 11-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 2-7 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Nets 138-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 10. Booker led Phoenix with 27 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie paced Brooklyn scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinwiddie ranks second on the Nets scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Taurean Prince has averaged 12.4 points and totaled 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Booker leads the Suns scoring 27.2 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds. Deandre Ayton has averaged 20.1 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, eight steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: day to day (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Suns: Ty Jerome: out (calf), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Ricky Rubio: out (right ankle), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.