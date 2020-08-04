Booker dribbled left before being cut off by Leonard. He turned the other direction and shot as George was closing, then crashed to the court as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the victory.

After setting a franchise record by making 25 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Saturday, the Clippers managed just eight in the loss. Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points and George added 23.

NETS 119, BUCKS 116

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11 and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games. Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Frank Mason III added 11 points.

HEAT 111, CELTICS 106

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed in beating Boston to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had their lead for the No. 3 seed cut to 1 1/2 games over the Heat. Miami has a game lead on Indiana and improved to 2-1 so far in the seeding games, despite Jimmy Butler sitting out with a sore right ankle after playing Monday in a loss to Toronto.

Duncan Robinson also had 21 points for Miami. Goran Dragic added 20 off the bench, Kelly Olynyk scored 15 and Tyler Herro 11.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points. Jaylen Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker each added 15 points and Enes Kanter scored 10.

MAVERICKS 114, KINGS 110, OT

Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime and leading Dallas past Sacramento.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. At 21 years, 158 days, he became the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson’s previous mark of 23 years, 12 days.

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

PACERS 120, MAGIC 109

T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O’Neal’s franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send Indiana past Orlando for its third consecutive victory.

Warren has topped the 30-point mark in each game at Walt Disney World, starting with his 53-point outburst in the opener. He has 119 points (39.7 per game) in the restart.

Myles Turner added 21 points for the Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, whose season-best, five-game winning streak ended. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Orlando, trying to claim its second straight playoff appearance for the first time since a six-year run ended in 2011-12.

