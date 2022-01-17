Spurs: Zach Collins played for the Spurs’ G League affiliate in Austin, his first action since Aug. 15, 2020. Collins had eight points and one rebound in 19 minutes. He last played against Memphis while with Portland before exiting seven minutes into his start due to left ankle inflammation. Collins had surgery Dec. 30, 2020 to repair a stress fracture in his left foot and needed a second surgery June 29, 2021 after refracturing the foot. ... Tre Jones missed his seventh straight game while in the league’s health and safety protocols. ... The Spurs are 9-17 against the West. ... Bryn Forbes is averaging 13.3 points in his previous 10 games, raising his season average to 9.1 points. The Spurs have seven players averaging double figures this season.