— NEED TO KNOW: The Suns are rolling in their first trip to the postseason in 11 seasons. They’ve already dispatched the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and now they’ve got a chance to go up 2-0 on the Nuggets. Phoenix is getting contributions from all over the roster and four players — Mikal Bridges, Ayton, Devin Booker and Paul — all scored at least 20 points in Game 1.