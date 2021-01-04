Boston finished 48-24 overall and 9-6 in Atlantic Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 8.3 steals, 5.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
Celtics: Jeff Teague: day to day (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).
