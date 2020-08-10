The Celtics are 17-11 in non-conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 15.4 fast break points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics averaging 4.3.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two squads 119-95 on Jan. 22. Jayson Tatum scored 23 points to help lead Boston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 17.8 points per game, and is averaging 3.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Dillon Brooks is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tatum has shot 44.7% and is averaging 23.4 points for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 43.0% shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (meniscus), Tyus Jones: out (knee).

Celtics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.