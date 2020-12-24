Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 23-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).
Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).
