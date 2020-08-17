The Celtics are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 46.1 rebounds per game and is 33-10 when winning the rebound battle.

The 76ers are 11-5 in division matchups. Philadelphia averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 25-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum is averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, while scoring 9.8 points per game and shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 44.3% shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: day to day (left groin), Romeo Langford: day to day (wrist).

76ers: Glenn Robinson III: out (oblique), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.