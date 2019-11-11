Dallas finished 33-49 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 9-32 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 34% from deep last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: day to day (illness), Enes Kanter: day to day (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand fracture).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

