The Wizards are 17-27 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Rui Hachimura averaging 1.9.
The Wizards won the last meeting between these two teams 99-94 on Jan. 6. Ish Smith scored 27 points to help lead Washington to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 7.5 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. Jayson Tatum is averaging three made 3-pointers and 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
Hachimura leads the Wizards scoring 13.5 assists and collecting 6.1 rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. is averaging four assists and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 44.9% shooting.
Wizards: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 49.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.
Wizards: Shabazz Napier: out (ankle).
