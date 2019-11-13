Washington went 32-50 overall and 10-31 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 114 points per game last season, 18.4 on free throws and 34 from beyond the arc.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (finger), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand), Javonte Green: day to day (hip).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD