The Celtics are 17-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has a 23-4 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 21.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 106.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 11 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle/shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle/abdomen), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: out (illness).

