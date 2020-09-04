The Celtics are 9-6 against division opponents. Boston is 29-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Raptors are 9-5 in division play. Toronto is 28-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.4 rebounds per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics scoring 23.4 points per game, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Walker is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 109.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 40.3% shooting.
Raptors: Averaging 114.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 42.0% shooting.
INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Tremont Waters: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).
Raptors: None listed.
