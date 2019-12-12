The 76ers are 4-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia has a 10-4 record against teams above .500.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 107-93 in their last meeting on Oct. 23. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 24 points, and Gordon Hayward paced Boston scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.8 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum has averaged 3.4 assists and 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 8.4 assists while scoring 14 points per game. Matisse Thybulle has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 109 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: out (eye infection), Gordon Hayward: out (nose).

76ers: Zhaire Smith: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

