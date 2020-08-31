The Raptors are 34-11 in conference games. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Matt Thomas shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.
The Celtics are 9-6 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.6 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry leads the Raptors with 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Tatum has shot 45% and is averaging 23.4 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Boston.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 119.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 41.1% shooting.
Celtics: Averaging 112.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points on 39.0% shooting.
INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.
Celtics: Tremont Waters: day to day (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).
