After Bridges scored on a windmill dunk to match one by Obi Toppin’s on the previous possession, he used a nasty spin move in the lane to get past Julius Randle for an easy lay-in to push Charlotte’s lead to five with about two minutes to play. Bridges then took a pass from Ball at the top of the key and drove through the lane and scored on a finger roll, drawing a foul for a three-point play to help finish off the Knicks.