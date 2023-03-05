Bridges' perfect 1st quarter sends Nets past Hornets, 102-86

He didn’t attempt a shot in the second quarter but did make a pair of free throws. His first miss of the night, a 3-pointer from the right wing, came in the opening seconds of the third quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie added 24 points for the Nets, who have won two straight. Cam Johnson chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Joe Harris had 12 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points and Mark Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost three consecutive games. Charlotte trailed by as many as 37 in the third quarter before going on a 22-2 run which spanned the final three minutes of the period and the first two of the final quarter. Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer off a pass from Dennis Smith Jr. cut the Nets’ lead 86-71 with 10:13 to play in the fourth. Bridges helped the Nets pull away in the first quarter with 4:47 remaining after Gordon Hayward connected on a pair of shots. Dinwiddie found Bridges for a jumper that keyed a 10-0 run, which he capped with a 13-foot shot to make it 28-17.