San Antonio trailed 84-69 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before rallying. The Spurs went ahead 102-98 with 6:44 remaining in the game, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers each from Mills and Lonnie Walker IV and an emphatic slam by Walker.

Walker finished with 10 points.

The Pacers regained control by pounding the paint against the undersized Spurs, who were without injured big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl.

Indiana was without Victor Oladipo, who suffered swelling in his right knee following the team’s morning shootaround. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said it’s too early to tell how long Oladipo would be out.

The Spurs made their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Lyles and Bryn Forbes, in racing to a 10-0 lead.

The Pacers responded with their own hot streak on 3s. Indiana was 9 for 14 on 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Brogdon’s driving, reverse layup gave the Pacers their first lead at 48-46 with 6:21 remaining in the first half. Indiana extended its lead to 61-51 on one of Doug McDermott’s four 3-pointers.

McDermott had 14 points, going 4 of 5 on 3s.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Oladipo missed more than a full calendar year after rupturing a quad tendon in his right knee on Jan. 24, 2019. McMillan did not address whether the team was being cautious with Oladipo because of the previous injury. ... Indiana has won three straight at San Antonio.

Spurs: Aldridge is expected to return to the lineup Friday at Brooklyn after skipping Tuesday’s game at Charlotte, coach Gregg Popovich said. ... Poeltl sprained his right MCL during the first quarter of San Antonio’s 114-113 victory over Orlando on Saturday. ... Drew Eubanks became the first player on a two-way contract to start for the Spurs. Eubanks finished with three points and two rebounds in 13 minutes. ... Rudy Gay was issued a technical foul with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter after tossing the ball toward Marc Davis after the official had called a foul on the Spurs forward.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Charlotte on Tuesday night.

